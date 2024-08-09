Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Gap Down to $7.32

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $6.78. Brookdale Senior Living shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 514,802 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $782.83 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 121,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 15.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

