Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $32.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

BBU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $19.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 3.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,033,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 59,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

