Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52, Briefing.com reports. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker updated its FY24 guidance to $2.59-2.64 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.590-2.640 EPS.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.32. The company had a trading volume of 954,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,079. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.74. Bruker has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bruker in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

