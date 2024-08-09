BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.850-0.910 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares downgraded shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$12.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HOM.UN

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,967. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.63 and a 52 week high of C$17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.64.

(Get Free Report)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.