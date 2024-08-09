BTIG Research Trims Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Target Price to $250.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.21% from the company’s previous close.

PODD has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.22.

NASDAQ PODD traded down $14.89 on Friday, hitting $184.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,677. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.16 and a 200-day moving average of $184.21. Insulet has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $239.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,056,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,199,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,405,328,000 after buying an additional 169,506 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 30.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,886,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,607,000 after buying an additional 443,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $227,655,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,579 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

