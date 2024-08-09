Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $12.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMBL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bumble from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. Bumble has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bumble by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 683,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after buying an additional 97,948 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

