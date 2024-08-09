Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Burford Capital (LON:BUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.45) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.52% from the company’s current price.

Burford Capital Price Performance

Shares of BUR traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 978.50 ($12.50). The company had a trading volume of 34,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,246. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 920.16 ($11.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,388 ($17.74). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,050.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,140.29. The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.