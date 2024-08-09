Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Burford Capital (LON:BUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.45) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.52% from the company’s current price.
Burford Capital Price Performance
Shares of BUR traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 978.50 ($12.50). The company had a trading volume of 34,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,246. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 920.16 ($11.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,388 ($17.74). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,050.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,140.29. The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.
Burford Capital Company Profile
