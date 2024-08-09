BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,320,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 978.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 30,579 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of BWXT traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.56. The stock had a trading volume of 442,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,325. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CLSA began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

