Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) PT Lowered to $25.00

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CABA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,891,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,950. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $200.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 65.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter valued at $191,000.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

