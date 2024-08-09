Calian Group Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.
Shares of TSE:CGY traded down C$1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting C$46.43. 9,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,060. The company has a market cap of C$550.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$46.27 and a 52-week high of C$63.75.
Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$196.67 million. Calian Group had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calian Group will post 4.6162117 EPS for the current year.
In other Calian Group news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total transaction of C$224,800.00. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.
