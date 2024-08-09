Calian Group Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CGY traded down C$1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting C$46.43. 9,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,060. The company has a market cap of C$550.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$46.27 and a 52-week high of C$63.75.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$196.67 million. Calian Group had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calian Group will post 4.6162117 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Calian Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.14.

Insider Activity

In other Calian Group news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total transaction of C$224,800.00. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

See Also

