Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Cut to C$70.00 by Analysts at Ventum Financial

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Ventum Financial from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.07% from the company’s previous close.

CGY has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Calian Group from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.13.

Get Calian Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGY

Calian Group Stock Performance

Shares of CGY traded down C$2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$46.03. 30,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,195. The stock has a market capitalization of C$545.46 million, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.37. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$46.00 and a 12-month high of C$63.75.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.04). Calian Group had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of C$185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 4.6162117 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total transaction of C$224,800.00. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.