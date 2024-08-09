Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 194.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Shares of CMBM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 102,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,295. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.57 million. Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 56.10% and a negative net margin of 50.94%. Research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 338,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 40,179 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 305,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 36,270 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 290,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 268,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

