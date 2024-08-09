Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading 0.3% Higher

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.83 and last traded at $39.25. 770,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,429,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Cameco Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Cameco’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $6,590,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 15.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

