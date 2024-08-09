Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Camtek in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.75.

Camtek Stock Performance

CAMT stock opened at $90.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.13. Camtek has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $140.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Camtek will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 574.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Camtek by 1,436.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Camtek by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

