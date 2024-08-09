Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOS. Wedbush set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Canada Goose

Canada Goose Stock Performance

About Canada Goose

Shares of TSE GOOS opened at C$14.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$653.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.99. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of C$13.61 and a 1-year high of C$23.18.

(Get Free Report

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.