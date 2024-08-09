Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.14.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOS. Wedbush set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.
Read Our Latest Report on Canada Goose
Canada Goose Stock Performance
About Canada Goose
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canada Goose
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.