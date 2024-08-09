Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys 130 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,401. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

CME Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,603. The firm has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.95. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.