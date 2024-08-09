Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.26. The stock had a trading volume of 76,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,499. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.84. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $233.54 and a one year high of $322.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.