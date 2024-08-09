Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.73. 512,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.64. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $65.57.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

