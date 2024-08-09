Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 494.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVT traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,228. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $86.57.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVT. Citigroup increased their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVT

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.