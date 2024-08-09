Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,058 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,351,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,785,000 after acquiring an additional 154,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,161,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,886,000 after purchasing an additional 137,397 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,360,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 931,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,474,000 after purchasing an additional 88,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Diageo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,817,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $124.60. 754,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.06. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $119.48 and a 12-month high of $175.06.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,375.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

