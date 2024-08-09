Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 439 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.39. 465,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.05. The company has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $277.91.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,515. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

