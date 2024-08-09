Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on uniQure’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for uniQure in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.14) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($4.40) per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

uniQure Price Performance

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $351.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. uniQure has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 137.05% and a negative net margin of 1,027.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 58.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in uniQure by 35.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

