Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.00) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCKT. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $18.98. 233,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,646. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.13. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $32.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $25,194.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,185.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $25,194.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,185.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $61,700.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,755 shares of company stock worth $358,654. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

