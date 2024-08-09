Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SPRO remained flat at $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday. 30,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. Spero Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 121.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 418,742 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 873,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

