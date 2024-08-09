Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB) Stock Position Raised by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $327,955,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 161.1% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 288,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 178,221 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 162.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 32,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,269,000.

Get Capital Group Core Bond ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.56. 238,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,791. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.