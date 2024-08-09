Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB) Stock Position Raised by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $327,955,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 161.1% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 288,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 178,221 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 162.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 32,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,269,000.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.56. 238,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,791. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Announces Dividend
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Profile
The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Core Bond ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.