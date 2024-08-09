Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55), Briefing.com reports. Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Capri Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CPRI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 905,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.34. Capri has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

