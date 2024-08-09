Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Announces Earnings Results

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03), reports. The company had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.68% and a negative net margin of 89.72%.
Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance
Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $123.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 4.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on CAPR
About Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capricor Therapeutics
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why Analysts Still Predict Double-Digit Upside for Mosaic Stock
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Novo Nordisk’s Shares Go on a Rollercoaster Ride After Earnings
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Wall Street Predicts Zillow Stock Will Dominate in Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.