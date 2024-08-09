Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2024

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPRGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03), reports. The company had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.68% and a negative net margin of 89.72%.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $123.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 4.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capricor Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAPR

About Capricor Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.