Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $206.50

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 206.50 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.61), with a volume of 749961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.43).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 260 ($3.32) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CNE

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.57 million, a PE ratio of -295.95, a P/E/G ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 184.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 164.02.

(Get Free Report)

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.