Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $206.50

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 206.50 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.61), with a volume of 749961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.43).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 260 ($3.32) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.
