Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.93. 1,727,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,077. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.26. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $85.11 and a 12-month high of $116.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

