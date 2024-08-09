Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 56866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Cartier Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.59 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

