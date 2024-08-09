Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $4.12 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Cavco Industries in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.53. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cavco Industries’ current full-year earnings is $19.77 per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $366.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $366.70 and its 200 day moving average is $366.53. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $233.84 and a 12 month high of $426.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by ($0.86). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $477.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total value of $210,806.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $460,108.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $21,059,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2,280.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $6,085,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 605,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,800,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $4,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

