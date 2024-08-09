CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.21

Shares of CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.21 and last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 43588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

CBS Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08.

CBS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.