CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0306 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $24.65 million and $2.75 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009982 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,108.08 or 0.96130225 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007844 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007439 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011581 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00054821 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02936002 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $2,477,042.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

