Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Announces Earnings Results

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Celsius Stock Down 3.8 %

Celsius stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,368,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,288. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.09. Celsius has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $99.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CELH. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,169,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

