Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Down 1.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $45.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Celsius traded as low as $37.85 and last traded at $39.03. 1,992,342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 5,217,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.
CELH has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Celsius by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $854,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.
