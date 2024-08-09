Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CETX traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 166,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,587. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.85.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 74.68% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

