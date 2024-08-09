Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.12 EPS

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.12, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 634.20%.

Centrus Energy Stock Down 3.9 %

LEU stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $637.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEU. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

