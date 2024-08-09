Centurion 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.45 (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centurion has a market cap of $47,104.94 and approximately $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centurion has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00060945 USD and is up 7.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

