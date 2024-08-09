Chardan Capital Raises Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target to $60.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RNA. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

RNA stock traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,928. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.90. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $767,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,248.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,950.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $767,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,248.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,478 shares of company stock worth $17,491,990 in the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 25.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

