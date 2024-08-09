Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Announces Share Repurchase Plan

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.79.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.70. 2,322,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,168. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

