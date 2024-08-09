China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Trading Up 0.6 %
CHNR traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,129. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $8.85.
About China Natural Resources
