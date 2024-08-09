China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

CHNR traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,129. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $8.85.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

