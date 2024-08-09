ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,511. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.38. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $833.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
