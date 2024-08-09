Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UNGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.25.

CHP.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$14.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.65. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$14.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.38.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

