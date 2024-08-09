Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie Sells 617 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MKTX traded up $4.33 on Friday, hitting $236.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,669. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.32. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.42 and a fifty-two week high of $297.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28,547.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.10.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

