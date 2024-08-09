Chromia (CHR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.54 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Chromia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $141.52 million and $5.54 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chromia

Chromia’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 832,378,809 tokens. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

