Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.58.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.6 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $102.21 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

