Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Shares Gap Down to $10.81

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.81, but opened at $10.30. Churchill Capital Corp VII shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 625 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 779,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 374,095 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,751,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after buying an additional 380,817 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,084,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 513,241 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

