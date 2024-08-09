CIBC Trims Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Target Price to C$8.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSZ. National Bank Financial cut shares of Fiera Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Fiera Capital from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.89.

Shares of TSE FSZ traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.63. 249,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,473. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$659.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$9.01.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of C$168.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.30 million. Research analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.0296736 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

