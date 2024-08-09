Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Trading 1.5% Higher

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $752.61 and last traded at $750.91. 57,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 374,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $739.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $749.00.

Cintas Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $718.03 and a 200-day moving average of $673.15.

Cintas’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cintas’s payout ratio is 43.09%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,206,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $872,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 726,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

