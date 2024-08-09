Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.25

Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.25 and last traded at C$12.80, with a volume of 97659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.13.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$332.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.13. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 102.43%. The business had revenue of C$7.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

